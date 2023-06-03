Tom Hiddleston is one of the most famous names in the West. The English actor has done some commendable work over the years but got massive recognition for his role as ‘Loki’ in Marvel’s Thor franchise which starred Chris Hemsworth as the male lead. The actor once appeared on Jimmy Fallon’s talk show, and the host shared his first-ever audition clip in the franchise; and it’s going viral on social media yet again, with netizens dropping in hilarious reactions to it. Scroll below to watch it!

For those of you who don’t know, Tom actually auditioned for Chris’ role of Thor and had to go through 3-long months of struggle before finally closing the deal for Loki. And we honestly want to thank the MCU casting team for finding us this gem, as no one could have nailed Loki’s evil character better than Hiddleston.

The Tonight Show shared a throwback interview clip of Jimmy Fallon and Tom Hiddleston on their official Instagram handle. In the audition clip, Tom can be seen donning a blonde hair look and is doing a scene with Thor’s Mjolnir.

Take a look at the video below:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by The Tonight Show (@fallontonight)

Reacting to Tom Hiddleston’s video on social media, a user on Instagram commented, “they did it on purpose, so that the actor playing loki will really “envy” thor, and feel like something was taken away from him.”

Another user commented, “You are correct, they did hire the right actor for Thor…. because you are the PERFECT LOKI!”

A third commented, “He plays Loki well too. I don’t see any other person playing Loki better than he did.”

A fourth commented, “He was born to be Loki!! The range of emotion, his voice, mischief, sadness. I cried when he was killed”

What are your thoughts on Tom Hiddleston talking about auditioning for Chris Hemsworth’s role of Thor back in the day? Tell us in the space below.

