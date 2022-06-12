While the heroes of the MCU are worshiped and loved, there is a special place in the hearts for the antagonists too. Amongst all the badmen, one that is really loved across the globe is of course Tom Hiddleston’s Loki. The Asgardian Prince has forever been a mystery because you never knew when he was good or bad. Same was with his s*xual orientation that the MCU didn’t delve into until the Disney+ show happened.

For the unversed, the Disney+ show Loki was the first to get into God Of Mischief’s s*xual orientation. The show managed to confirm that the character just like the comics is bis*xual in the MCU too. The comics have him representing gender fluidity, bis*xuality and much more throughout.

Adding to the same when Sylvie asked Loki if he took interest in any princesses or princes, he said, “a bit of both.” That was the winning moment. Now Tom Hiddleston in his latest interview has spoken about how Marvel needs to explore that more. Read on to know what the actor has to say about the same.

Talking about Loki’s bis*xuality as per Screenrant, Tom Hiddleston said, “Back from my early days of researching the character in the ancient myths, the identity of Loki was fluid in every aspect and in gender, in sexuality. It’s a very ancient part of the character and I think I thought about it. … It hadn’t emerged in the stories we’ve told. And I was really pleased and privileged, actually, that it’s came up in the series.”

Tom Hiddleston added, “It’s a small step. There’s so much more to do. But the Marvel Cinematic Universe has to reflect the world we live in. So it was an honor to bring that up. It was really important to me. It was really important to [director] Kate Herron and [showrunner] Michael Waldron, and I’m pleased that we could bring it into our story.”

However, the season 2 of Loki is already in production and we are pumped up to see what the future has for the character. Till then, stay tuned to Koimoi for more.

