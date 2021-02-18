Titanic tops the chart whenever it comes to romantic flick. Literally, every movie buff could watch it n number of times and still end up shedding tears. The film was tragic yet way ahead of its time. And well, so were the funny yet gross actions by its star cast. Did you know? Leonardo DiCaprio would fart in his coat and then sweep it on Kate Winslet’s face just to gross her out. Read on for all the details.

It was none other than director James Cameron who made the big revelation. It is very well known that Kate and Leonardo were very close to each other and shared a great bond. They were literally like goofy kids on sets. But their friendship included the gross kind of fun too.

James Cameron in a conversation with Rolling Stones in 1998 had revealed, “Grossing Kate Winslet out was purely Leonardo DiCaprio’s job. He got really good at it. If he wasn’t rolling back his eyelids, he was making objets d’art out of bodily fluids.”

Leonardo DiCaprio had to wear a long coat for most of his shoot. James Cameron recalled, “He would, like, fart in it and then sweep the coat over her face. I mean, if anybody else in the world did that, they’d get slapped, and the other person would walk away and not talk to them for a week. With Leo, Kate would just crack up.”

Can you imagine someone doing it to you? Well, that’s truly a different tangent of friendship we’re not sure if we would welcome (laughs).

Meanwhile, Many wouldn’t know but Titanic was the most expensive film made during that time. The film was made on a budget of $200 million. It is the only film besides Avatar to have crossed $2 billion mark at the worldwide box office.

