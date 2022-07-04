The Biggest Global spectacles of 2022- Brahmastra Part One: Shiva and Avatar: The Way of Water will have their trailer and teaser respectively attached to the hugely awaited Marvel Studios’ Thor: Love and Thunder across 3D and 2D screens in India as it releases this Thursday (a day before the US)

Indian audiences are in for triple treat as they will get to see their favorite star Ranbir Kapoor onscreen, as well as experience the breathtaking Avatar world with their favorite Avenger, on the big screen!

Chris Hemsworth starrer is set to release this week on July 7 and it also stars Christian Bale, Tessa Thompson, Jaimie Alexander, Waititi, Russell Crowe, and Natalie Portman. While Ranbir’s film Brahmastra Part One: Shiva is the most awaited film as it was in the making for almost 6 years.

Ranbir Kapoor starrer Brahmastra Part One: Shiva which is set to release on September 9, 2022 and stars, Amitabh Bachchan, Kapoor, Alia Bhatt, Mouni Roy, and Nagarjuna Akkineni in key roles. Meanwhile, Avatar: The Way of Water trailer was shared recently and it’ll release on December 16, 2022.

Well, now THAT is a ONE-OF-A-KIND cinematic experience!

