‘The Batman’ spinoff series about ‘The Penguin’ at HBO Max has officially been ordered to series.

As ‘Variety’ exclusively reported in December 2021, Colin Farrell will return for the limited series after starring as the famous Batman villain in the recently released film, reports variety.com.

Based on the characters created by Bob Kane and Bill Finger for DC, the show will follow the character, whose real name is Oswald Cobblepot, as he rises through the ranks of Gotham’s criminal underworld. Variety reported that the show is in the works in September 2021.

“The world that Matt Reeves created for ‘The Batman’ is one that warrants a deeper gaze through the eyes of Oswald Cobblepot,” said Farrell.

“I couldn’t be more excited about continuing this exploration of Oz as he rises through the darkened ranks to become ‘The Penguin’. Will be good to get him back on the streets of Gotham for a little madness and a little mayhem.”

Lauren LeFranc will serve as writer and showrunner on the series. Reeves, who directed ‘The Batman’, will also executive produce along with Dylan Clark, who produced ‘The Batman’.

“I have long been a fan of the world of ‘The Batman‘, and Matt’s film is such a powerful and bold entry into the canon,” LeFranc said.

“I am excited and humbled to continue telling stories in the grimy world of Gotham City – and what better excuse to channel my inner villain than to tell the story of Oswald Cobblepot? I am thrilled to work with Colin, Matt, Dylan, 6th & Idaho, Warners, and HBO Max as we work to bring this story to the screen.”

‘The Penguin’ is one of the most famous members of the Batman Rogues Gallery, typically recognisable by his top hat, monocle, and wide variety of deadly umbrellas. On the live-action side, the character has previously been played by actors like Burgess Meredith, Danny DeVito, and Robin Lord Taylor.

‘The Batman’ debuted in theatres in the US on March 4. The film has grossed over $250 million at the global box office to date.

