The Game of Thrones spin-off series House of the Dragons is set to release sometime in 2022, and George RR Martin says that he has loved what he has seen so far. Martin is the talent behind the novel series A Song of Ice and Fire, on which the famous HBO show is based on.

Advertisement

GOT ended in 2019, and later it was announced that the series will be getting its own spin-off, which will be a prequel set 300 years before the events of the HBO show. The prequel series will see the Last Night in Soho and Doctor Who star, Matt Smith, taking up the role of Daemon Targaryen.

Advertisement

House of the Dragons is based on the book Fire & Blood, the first volume will focus on the history of House Targaryen, the family that Emilia Clarke‘s character Daenerys Targaryen belongs to. Now, George RR Martin, without whom all of this won’t be possible, has offered his thoughts on House of the Dragons, and fans will be happy to hear them.

George RR Martin took to his official website, georgerrmartin.com, to give updates on the show. He stated that the Game of Thrones spin-off has wrapped filming and is now in post-production. He also revealed that even though he hasn’t seen all of it, but whatever he has, the author “loved” it. “So far, I am very excited. House Of The Dragon has wrapped in London and is now in post-production. What I have seen, I have loved. I am eager to see more,” George said.

Previously, the author spoke about the same and said that even though there was much work to do, he is liking what he sees. Martin also praised the writing, the directing, and the acting of the show so far.

From what George RR Martin has said about House of the Dragon till now, it seems like the series is going to be amazing. Other than Matt Smith, the Game of Thrones spin-off stars Emma D’Arcy, Milly Alcock, Olivia Cooke, Rhys Ifans, Graham McTavish, and many more talented stars.

Must Read: Kim Kardashian Still Has ‘Love & Respect’ For Kanye West, Reveals Whether Him & Pete Davidson Will Be On Her New Show Or Not

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube