Have you ever imagined Bollywood actors on Taylor Swift songs? Umm, if not, go no further; we bring you a beautiful compilation of B-town hotties, including Shah Rukh Khan, Hrithik Roshan, Aditya Roy Kapur and others featured on Tay’s heartwarming songs. And needless to say, they fit them so well, and we can’t stop watching them on a loop already. Scroll below to take a look at the video!

Taylor, who has been making headlines for swiping 9 VMAS, never misses an opportunity to make heads turn with her public appearances. Her Eras Tour is the talk of the town, and Swifties have been giving a glimpse of it on social media, especially Instagram.

A page named Lost Soul on Instagram shared a Taylor Swift x Bollywood stars, and it’s the most beautiful thing you’ll see on the internet today. Shah Rukh Khan as ‘Lover’, Hrithik Roshan as ‘Gorgeous’ while the internet could marry Aditya Roy Kapur with ‘Paper Rings’ followed by ‘Jump Then Fall’ for Varun Dhawan.

Next in the queue is Ranbir Kapoor on ‘Blank Space’ followed by Siddharth Malhotra on ‘Wildest Dreams’ (where is even the lie, LOL) and ends with Shahid Kapoor on ‘Style’.

Take a look at the video below:

Reacting to the reel, a user on Instagram commented, “Just mixing two eras of my life, i like it ❤️”

Another user commented, “Every song perfectly fits… Idk about the Hrithik one.. Bt ppl take him gorgeous so yeah it fits”

A third commented, “The accuracy>>>”

A fourth commented, “Perfect Edit 🔥🔥”

What do you think about Taylor Swift x Bollywood stars? Tell us your favourite from the reel in the comments below.

