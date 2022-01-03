Tom Holland starred Spider-Man: No Way Home was released last month and the film soon became the biggest opening movie of the year in the country. The MCU film is breaking multiple records, including the one for the highest-grossing movie worldwide and in India post the pandemic.

Advertisement

As the film is breaking all the records at the box office, a deleted scene from Spider-Man 3 has been leaked online and is making rounds on social media.

Advertisement

The @spideyupdated Twitter handle shared a video wherein Tom Holland’s brother Harry can be seen. In the sequence, the younger brother gets caught up by the elder’s version of Peter Parker. Interestingly, he is left to hang from wiring which fills in for the character’s webbing before digital effects are inserted.

Take a look at the video below:

New video of @HarryHolland99 doing his stunt from #SpiderManNoWayHome. pic.twitter.com/ctZwQpPzCB — SPOILERS: Spider-Man: No Way Home Updates (@spideyupdated) January 3, 2022

Tom Holland previously spoke about working with his brother in Spider-Man: No Way Home. The film which was already stuffed with characters from the MCU had one more memorable character, a young burglar played by Holland’s brother Harry. However, his younger brother ultimately was removed from the final cut of the film.

Talking about it on The Graham Norton Show, Tom Holland said, “So we hire Harry. We cast Harry. He’s on set. I go up to the stunt coordinator and I’m like, “Please just whatever you do with the stunt, make it so he’s upside down.” So we’re doing the scene. Harry’s upside down swinging back and forth. Bless him, he’s doing a really good job. And as the day’s going on he’s got these lines and he’s starting to forget his lines and his eyes are about to pop out of his head. So we’re driving home that day and I was actually really proud of him. But he’s driving home that day and he’s like “Mate you can complain as much as you want. That is brutal.” But the icing on the cake, and I don’t think he actually knows this. We saw the film the other day. And they’ve cut the scene. It’s not in the film.”

Must Read: Jennifer Lopez Forced Google To Invent ‘Images’ With Her Sensually Iconic Versace Dress Pic Breaking The Internet For The First Time Ever!

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube