The Spider-Man spin-off, Madame Web’s filming may start soon as per the new reports. For the unversed, back in 2019, it was announced that the world of web-slinging is expanding with a new spin-off movie. It will be produced by Sony and according to some rumours Sandra Bullock has been eyed for the titular role.

The latest information regarding the filming of this movie comes from a cinema insider, Charles Murphy, who took to Twitter to suggest that Sony has already narrowed down a location to shoot the film, however, a production schedule is still in flux.

The tweet regarding the production of the Spider-Man spin-off, reads, “Also sounds like Sony is planning to get Madame Web going this year. Have a location but no dates yet. I’ll update when I have all the details.” While talking about the movie, Sandra Bullock has previously addressed the rumours about her new Marvel role while appearing on Jimmy Kimmel Live! last year.

“You know what? If that were a rumour that my son had heard, do you know how much I would get him to do in the house? I would be so successful in my requests,” Bullock said. “Why was I not hired for this? What happened to the talks? I need to know. Because I think I would be amazing with the psychic-ness of this,” she jokingly said while brushing off all the speculations about her role in Spider-Man‘s spin-off, Madame Web.

Even though Sony hasn’t officially confirmed the movie, an exec of the studio, Sanford Panitch has said that there are plans for involving Tom Holland’s Spidey outside of the Marvel Cinematic Universe. While speaking with Variety, Panitch said, “There actually is a plan. There’s an incredible sandbox there to play with.”

“We want those MCU movies to be absolutely huge, because that’s great for us and our Marvel characters, and I think that’s the same thing on their side. But we have a great relationship. There’s lots of opportunities, I think, that are going to happen,” he added. Could this also mean that Holland has a role in the Spider-Man spin-off Madame Web?

