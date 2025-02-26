The Smurfs are set to return to the big screen with an all-new adventure, bringing their signature charm, laughter, and magic to the real world! To bring this excitement to life, DESI TRILL joined hands with renowned artists DJ Khaled, Cardi B, Natania, and Subhi to release Higher Love, an electrifying new anthem for the highly-anticipated animated movie.

The new track is also making history. This is the first time Punjabi music is making its way into a Hollywood animated movie and turning up the volume on South Asian representation! Natania’s English vocals juxtaposed against an all-Punjabi hook performed by singer-songwriter Subhi makes the track a cultural crossover, fusing mainstream hip-hop energy with a desi spirit.

Speaking about the collaboration, DJ Khaled said, “I’m excited to be a part of this iconic collaboration. Growing up I remember always watching the Smurfs. It feels like a full circle moment now having children of my own who watch the Smurfs as well, and I get to be a part of the soundtrack. I’m excited to work alongside Cardi B, Natania & Subhi on “Higher Love” for this monumental movie soundtrack. It’s inspiring, and looking forward to sharing our music with the world.”

“Higher Love is magnetic energy about knowing and celebrating what you bring to the table, it’s self belief and confidence in who you truly are and wanting to share that frequency with the world. I’m so excited to be a part of putting out something so joyful into the universe, representing my roots and my culture alongside such incredible artists,” added Natania.

“I’m incredibly grateful and beyond excited to be part of this global soundtrack alongside such amazing artists – DESI TRILL, Cardi B, DJ Khaled, & Natania. It’s an honor to bring my Punjabi roots to this celebratory track and represent my Indian heritage on such a big stage. Music is a universal language, and I can’t wait for the world to experience the energy and joy we’ve created together!” said Subhi

The upcoming Smurfs movie will see Papa Smurf (John Goodman) mysteriously captured by the evil wizards Razamel and Gargamel and Smurfette (voiced by Rihanna) leading the blue army on a daring mission into the real world to rescue him. Along the way, the Smurfs will be joined by new allies and discover what defines their destiny to save the universe from chaos. This film promises to deliver the magic of the Smurfs while introducing exciting new challenges and deepening the characters’ journey.

Smurfs is scheduled to be released on July 18, 2025, in English and Hindi.

