Arguably, horror films are one of the hardest genres to work in because most audiences are overly familiar with them, making almost everything in a typical horror movie predictable. Because of this predictability, audiences often find it difficult to feel scared since they already know what’s going to happen. Plots frequently end up feeling generic and formulaic.

However, the Smile franchise managed to impress most critics, with the first film earning a Rotten Tomatoes rating of 80% and the sequel outperforming it with 86%. Both entries feature strong performances, but since the sequel received higher ratings, let’s take a look at the cast members behind the psychological horror Smile 2.

Naomi Scott (Skye Riley)

Skye Riley is the protagonist in Smile 2. She is a pop star haunted by her past struggles with drug abuse and the tragic death of her boyfriend in a car accident, in which she was also a passenger. Naomi Scott delivers a standout performance, portraying Skye’s emotional journey as she battles inner demons while confronting a terrifying supernatural entity determined to destroy her life and move on to its next victim.

In real life, Naomi Scott shares a few similarities with her on-screen persona. Like Skye, she’s also a singer in addition to being a talented actress. The 32-year-old has been married to former professional footballer Jordan Spence since 2014. Naomi began her career with Life Bites on Disney Channel UK in 2008, but gained global recognition through major roles such as Princess Jasmine in Aladdin (2019), action comedy Charlie’s Angels (2019), the courtroom drama series Anatomy of a Scandal, and the superhero film Power Rangers (2017).

Rosemarie DeWitt (Elizabeth Riley)

Rosemarie DeWitt played the role of Elizabeth Riley, the manager and mother of Skye Riley. She was strict and often seemed emotionally distant toward her daughter, appearing more like a businesswoman than a mother. However, it’s unclear how much of this perception was influenced by Skye Riley’s delusions.

DeWitt, currently 53 years old, has been acting since 2001. She is married to fellow actor Ron Livingston. Some of her notable works include Rachel Getting Married, Poltergeist (2015), and La La Land. In addition to her film work, she has also made a strong mark on television.

Miles Gutierrez-Riley (Joshua)

Miles Gutierrez-Riley plays the role of Joshua, the assistant to both mother and daughter. His role is relatively inconsequential when you look at it objectively.

Gutierrez-Riley is still early in his career, having started in 2022. He is currently 27 years old and holds a BA in Theatre Performance. His notable projects include On the Come Up, The Wilds, Sweethearts, and Agatha All Along.

Lukas Gage (Lewis)

Lukas Gage plays the role of Lewis, a former classmate of Skye who also happens to be her drug dealer. He is the one who kills himself in front of her, thereby transferring the supernatural curse or entity that later haunts Skye.

Lukas Gage, currently 30 years old, has been active in the entertainment industry for over a decade, beginning his career in 2013. He is also a writer, having published his memoir I Wrote This for Attention. Most of his notable work has been on television, with appearances in acclaimed shows such as Euphoria, The White Lotus, American Vandal, Fargo, and You.

Peter Jacobson (Morris)

Peter Jacobson brings to life the character of Morris. It remains unclear whether Morris is a real person or merely a hallucination caused by Skye’s curse. His backstory reveals that his brother had taken his own life. Morris didn’t believe his brother when he claimed to be infected by a curse, but later realizes that what his brother said was true. Determined to make amends, Morris sets out to help other victims of the curse and ultimately end it once and for all.

Peter Jacobson is 60 years old. He began his career in 1993 and has made notable contributions to acting, including roles in House, Colony, Good Night, and Good Luck, The Midnight Meat Train, Transformers, CSI: Miami, The Starter Wife, Scrubs, and The Lost Room.

Dylan Gelula (Gemma)

Dylan Gelula plays the role of Gemma. She was once Skye’s best friend, but they had a falling out. After being cursed, Skye tries to patch things up with her.

Dylan Gelula is 31 years old and has been active in the industry since 2006. Her notable projects include Dream Scenario, Shithouse, Support the Girls, First Girl I Loved, Eighth Grade, and Her Smell. She was born in Philadelphia and has Jewish heritage.

