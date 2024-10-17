Slytherin Secrets: How Would Harry Potter's Ending Change if He Chose the House?

Okay, folks—here’s a crazy thought. What if Harry Potter hadn’t chosen Gryffindor’s red and gold but Slytherin’s green and silver? I guess that would’ve taken a darker turn.

But let’s delve deeper. When Harry arrived at Hogwarts, he still had the trauma of his parents’ death. But that’s what made him so focused on taking down Voldemort. But what if the Sorting Hat had its way? What if Harry found himself with Draco Malfoy, Crabbe, and Goyle instead of Hermione and Ron?

First things first, Harry’s relationship with Snape would’ve been more complex. Being a Slytherin might have granted him a VIP pass into Snape’s Potions class, transforming their icy dynamic. With Harry under Snape’s wing, he could’ve excelled, unraveling secrets about his mission much sooner. Picture it: Harry not just dodging Death Eaters but outsmarting them, mastering potions, and brewing spells like a pro.

Now, let’s chat about Slytherin’s vibe. Cunning and ambition run deep there. Slytherins are all about self-preservation. He might have dabbled in the Dark Arts, wielding Unforgivable Curses like they were candy. Instead of a straight shot to defeating Voldemort, we could have witnessed Harry flirting with darkness, exploring the line between hero and antihero.

But hold up—what if Harry’s charm changed the whole Slytherin landscape? Instead of following Voldemort’s sinister path, Harry might have inspired a rebellion within Slytherin. Imagine him rallying his peers, shaking off the “evil house” label like an ominous cloak. A civil war could’ve erupted within the house itself! Those loyal to Harry might’ve clashed with traditionalists, making Slytherin a hotbed of conflict and shifting allegiances.

And what about Draco? Instead of being Harry’s rival, he could’ve been his best buddy. With Harry steering clear of the Gryffindor-Hufflepuff axis, their shared experiences would have knit a bond. Draco, torn between his family’s legacy and his loyalty to Harry, is grappling with being a “blood traitor.” Forget that stereotypical villain arc—Draco might have stepped into the light, becoming a reluctant hero. That would have added layers to his character, echoing the series’ underlying theme: one’s house doesn’t define one’s destiny.

In the grand scheme, Harry’s venture into Slytherin wouldn’t have changed his core mission to defeat Voldemort. But his journey would’ve looked wildly different. The hero’s path would have intersected with darker elements, forcing him to confront what it meant to wield power.

Ultimately, had Harry taken the Slytherin route, the tale would not only have been about courage but also about redemption, choices, and the weight of ambition. J.K. Rowling might’ve missed a trick by not exploring this angle—a missed opportunity for some profound character depth and exploration of morality in the Wizarding World. In a realm where Harry Potter chose Slytherin, the possibilities were as endless as his untapped potential.

