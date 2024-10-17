One Direction singer Liam Payne’s death at the age of 31 has shocked fans all across the globe. He fell from the third floor of his Buenos Aires Hotel, Casaur Palermo. While it is yet to be determined whether his death was an accident or suicide, in the latest development, some shocking pictures have been going which are allegedly said to be from the singer’s hotel room.

Talking about the same, the pictures from Liam Payne’s alleged hotel room appear to be in disarray and chaos. Photos of a smashed TV, a powdery substance believed to be some kind of a drug, candles, aluminum foil, a burnt soda can top, a Dove soap container, and a lighter can be seen scattered across the room. A fan also shared a collage of the pictures, with a mirror selfie of Liam with his girlfriend Kate Cassidy, which the late singer shared on his Snapchat account.

According to a news report in TMZ, Liam Payne was also acting erratic hours before his death. He even reportedly smashed his laptop in the hotel lobby, after which he was required to be carried to his room. The Argentinian media shared pictures taken from Payne’s hotel room, but their authenticity has yet to be determined. Another report from Reuters said that the police were informed by one of the hotel workers about an “aggressive man who could be under the effects of drugs and alcohol.” Look at the pictures from the ‘Night Changes’ singer’s hotel room.

Alleged images have surfaced from the hotel room where Liam Payne was staying after his tragic passing. pic.twitter.com/sgtlCwUBTz — celine_dion (@marquezdieonne) October 17, 2024

A Snapchat video from Liam Payne’s account has also gone viral. In it, he can be seen saying he is having a lovely day in Argentina. In the video, we can see his girlfriend, Kate Cassidy, having breakfast. However, the video turned out to be old since Cassidy had returned to Florida earlier this week while the late singer had stayed back. Payne reportedly had headed off to Argentina earlier this month and had also showed up at the concert of his former One Direction bandmate Niall Horan.

