Jack White, the lead singer and the guitarist of the Detroit rock duo, ‘The White Stripes’ married fellow rock musician Olivia Jean, on stage at a concert.

Jean worked as a singer on his Third Man label and had served earlier in the evening as his concert’s opening act at the Masonic Temple Theatre, a storied venue in the pair’s mutual hometown, reports ‘Variety’.

As per ‘Variety’, the surprise marriage proposal itself had come just minutes earlier, in the middle of a rendition of ‘Hotel Yorba’. Third Man’s top man, Ben Swank, presided over the nuptials, in which White’s and Jean’s bass players served as best man and maid of honor.

Eighty minutes into his set, Jack brought Jean out on stage to sing background vocals on ‘Hotel Yorba’, as per the account of ‘Detroit Free Press’ writer Brian McCollum. When the show took a detour, introduced her as his girlfriend and said, “And I love her very much,” an unusual PDA for White, although things were about to get more unusual.

The song has a line, “Let’s get married,” the approach of which was White’s cue to have the band drop out and to get his assistant to start filming the proceedings on a cell phone. I’ve got a little question for you, Olivia Jean. Will you marry me?” he said.

After she “signaled a gushing yes, her face tear-streaked,” as McCollum put it, they finished the White Stripes’ signature number – with White picking it back up with a jubilant reading of that “Let’s get married” line – and he carried his fiancé offstage.

This is White’s third marriage, he was previously married to ‘The White Stripes’ drummer Meg White and model Karen Elson, who also recorded for ‘Third Man’.

