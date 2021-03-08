It’s International Women’s Day today, and it hurts to bring you the news with the hashtag #RespectShakira. Over her career, which spans more than 3 decades, Shakira has given us some amazing music, but today she is trending on social media as fans of the French football giants, Paris Saint-Germain, were spotted with a banner stating she was a prostitute.

Shakira has been with Gerard Piqué, the defender of the Barcelona Football Club, for over 11 years now and shared two children. But unfortunately, every time the footballer fails or his team loses a game, Shakira receives backlash on social media. This includes attacks that are s*xual and denigrating in nature.

As Pique’s team is all set to take on the French giants Paris Saint-Germain at the Champions League in Paris this week, images started circulating on social media showing fans setting off flares and displaying banners near the club’s Parc des Princes home. One of the banners read as ‘Shakira at La Jonquera.’ This refers to a town on Spain’s Catalan border with France, which is well known for its prostitution.

The derogatory images soon spread across Twitter. Many fans came out in support of Shakira. Reacting to the same, one user wrote, “Shakira llegó a ser la Latina más relevante de la historia por sus méritos, superando la xenofobia y el racismo del mundo. Dan asco 🤢estos fanaticos misóginos del fútbol degradándola como ser humano con sus comentarios sexistas #RespectShakira” (Shakira became the most relevant Latina in history due to her merits, overcoming xenophobia and racism in the world. They disgust these misogynistic soccer fans by degrading her as a human being with their sexist comments)

Shakira llegó a ser la Latina más relevante de la historia por sus méritos, superando la xenofobia y el racismo del mundo. Dan asco 🤢estos fanaticos misóginos del fútbol degradándola como ser humano con sus comentarios sexistas #RespectShakira pic.twitter.com/yj0n34PBGB — Shakira Quotes (@shakiraletras) March 8, 2021

I still remember the day they threw banana at Alves… they are bad people #RespectShakira — The WolfPack🐺 (@TheSheWolfPack) March 8, 2021

Leave Shakira Alone! She’s an amazing woman who has done so much good for those in need & only wants to do what she loves! A Colombian Queen! She’s beautiful inside & out! #RespectShakira — NJCUP | ᴮᴱ💜 | 开✴︎ (@AnnetteReid247) March 8, 2021

this world needs fixing. nobody deserves what Shakira has to go through, not even herself.#RespectShakira#RespectWomen — gabe❖ (@_gagabebe) March 8, 2021

All time crush, she is so humbleand down to earth: stay strong queen @shakira #RespectShakira — SMARTY (@Smartymarwari1) March 8, 2021

Another fan of the Waka Waka singer took to Twitter and wrote, “For the fact of being a cricket player’s wife, Anushka is slut-shamed for the result of Virat kohli’s match !! Regardless of the results, Shakira has to face misogynist and sexist comments just cos she’s in a relationship with Piquè!! (1) #RespectShakira #RespectWomen”

For the fact of being a cricket player's wife , Anushka is slut shamed for the result of Virat kohli's match !!

Regardless of the results Shakira has to face misogynist and sexist comments just cos she's in a relationship with Piquè!!

(1)#RespectShakira #RespectWomen — K🦋🌪 (@__Ignoreandfly_) March 8, 2021

psg fans are disgusting, she’s a legend and doesnt deserve any of this. She has nothing to do with this but yall are disgusting and have no respect. Shakira is bigger than your whole pathetic club.#RespectShakira pic.twitter.com/iwzorDMcDJ — Samᴸᴾ || flirty era & Loves Ray (@LIAMSHABlT) March 8, 2021

There is also racism here. Shakira is Colombian and Lebanese. There is a lot of racism both in Spain and France and among European football fans. I'm not sure this would be happening if Shakira was a Spaniard . #RespectWomen #RespectShakira #NOtoRacism — Jenny Castano (@JennyCastanoR) March 8, 2021

Thanks to Barça fans and all fandoms that have joined showing your support to @Shakira and every women around the world victims of not only verbal but physical and psychological aggressions #RespectShakira #RespectWomen #WomensDay pic.twitter.com/kDop9blsSQ — Mike (@WolfAppetite) March 8, 2021

Luego se rien cuando decimos q el peso siempre cae solo sobre la mujer. Ningun machito va a venir a poner pelotudeses peor si es por querer insultar a otro varón. Shakira es de las mujeres más admirables que existen, merece respeto. #RespectShakira pic.twitter.com/cEatrG7pVP — -ˏˋ𝙼𝚘𝚘𝚗ˎˊ-🌸💚 semi hiatus 📚 (@Moonchildmoon_) March 8, 2021

A French-speaking fan of Shakira also using the hashtag tweeted, “Imagine t’es une grosse raclure au point de t’en prendre à une femme de joueur #RespectShakira” (Imagine being a big scum to the point of attacking a player’s wife #RespectShakira)

HIPÓCRITAS de este cogobierno de Guillermo Lasso Lenin, los Lassistas-Racistas del 7 veces SI, Todos esbirros de la derechaCORRUPTA BancaCORRUPTA mafia #PrensaCORRUPTA arroba ditto teleamazonas ecuavisa Carlos vera

Lenin=lasso

VIVArauz/Correa #FelizDiaDeLaMujer #RespectShakira — Jof (@Jof47024245) March 8, 2021

Imagine t’es une grosse raclure au point de t’en prendre à une femme de joueur #RespectShakira — ᵀ ᵘ ᵖ ᵅ ᶜ † (J’ai sauté, followback) (@ThgPac) March 8, 2021

What do you think about these tweets about Shakira? Let us know in the comments.

