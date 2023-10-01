The problems for Shakira seem to be only growing. If the legal troubles were not enough for the Colombian singer, now a dancer has come forward to put new allegations on the crooner. A dancer named Jenni Garcia, who earlier collaborated with the international star, spoke about how she treated her dancers during her performances. She said this in an interview with a YouTube channel, which soon surfaced on other social media platforms. Scroll down to know what really happened.

Shakira was recently in the news after the pop star got charged with tax evasion for the second time by the Spanish government. Prosecutors alleged that Shakira defrauded the state with more than $7 million in 2018.

Circling back to the allegations put on Shakira by one of her dancers, according to Marca, the dancer Jenni Garcia said the singer had no empathy for the workers while sharing details about Shakira’s behaviour at the workplace. In her interview with the YouTube channel La Saga, Garcia revealed, “I did 12 performances with her and she didn’t pay me. I would have worked with her without her paying me, but the way she treated us dancers…” adding she did not expect this from a world-class artist like Shakira.

The dancer, while recalling other episodes with Shakira, said, “She took me out of my dressing room and I was topless. She also went into our bathroom because hers was broken and the security staff took us out. When she came out she didn’t even thank us. I spoke to security to get them to let us in.”

Garcia recalled another uncomfortable situation revealing, “My friend was in a G-string and I was like this while journalists, security and everyone else passed by. That’s not respect.” She added that she worked with a lot of other great icons from the music industry but none of them behaved like Shakira.

“She didn’t thank us, she turned her face away from us and took us off the stage. Because of a lot of those things, when I met her face to face, I lost respect for her,” said Garcia while further taking a dig at the Hips Don’t Lie hitmaker.

Shakira has not yet responded to these allegations but we will keep you posted. For more pop culture stories, stay tuned to Koimoi.com

