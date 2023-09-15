Shakira, one of the world’s biggest music artists, enjoys a massive fan following worldwide. This last year has been brutal on her personal life as the singer announced her separation from decade-long ex-partner Gerard Pique. The ex-couple shares two children together, and while Pique is currently in a relationship with Clara Chia, the Colombian singer is enjoying her single life and is allegedly making headlines for her romance with F1 driver Lewis Hamilton. However, there hasn’t been any confirmation from either party, and today, we bring you a video of the Hips Don’t Lie singer from 2001 to 2023, and it’ll leave your jaws dropped on the floor.

Shakira enjoys a huge fan following on social media and has over 88 million followers on Instagram. The singer recently attended VMAS donning a s*xy and iconic Versace dress, making heads turn with her appearance.

On to the series of new events, Entertainment Tonight took to their Instagram and shared a video of Shakira’s unrealistically real transformation from 2001 to 2023. In 2001, the Colombian singer turned 21 and turned 46 this year in February, but does she even look a day beyond 30?

What do these people even eat? Ugh! Take a look at the video below:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Shakira (@shakira)

Shakira, you put a reverse age spell to shame, and there’s no denying that. She’s only ageing like a fine wine and is getting prettier daily.

What are your thoughts on the Colombian singer’s transformation from age 21 to 46? Tell us in the space below.

