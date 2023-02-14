Sex Education is one of the most popular web series on Netflix. The show revolves around a teenager Otis (played by Asa Butterfield) whose mother is a s*x therapist, and he gets involved in an underground s*x clinic with his classmate Maeve Wiley (Emma Mackey) to help the other students of their school as they embark on the journey of love and s*x in their high school. However, it has already been 3 seasons since its premiere and reports are rife that season 4 is also in production.

While we don’t know whether there will be a season 5 or not, Emma hinted at her exit from the show in a recent interview. Emma plays the lead female role in the series along with Asa, and their on-screen chemistry is loved by many.

In an interview with Total Film via GamesRadar, Emma Mackey opened up about the opportunities that she had gotten through her performance in Sex Education. However, while talking about, she also mentioned that she would like to exit from the show, hinting that she might not return for season 5 as Maeve Wiley.

Emma Mackey said, “It’s just always tricky, it’s different when you’re playing a character that is sort of stuck in time. You know, we’re playing 17-year-olds, and we’re all almost 30, it is a bit weird. It’s a blessing because it is a launchpad, and it is something that has given us opportunities in different ways but it’s something that I want to gracefully exit from, and be happy that it exists and protect it and enjoy it in the time that it has existed in but yeah, it needs to be left alone now I think. […]”

Further going in the same conversation, Mackey added that everyone now can move on from the series with what everyone has learnt so far. Her quote stated, “We can all move on and take what we learned from Sex Ed as well because it has been a school, quite literally, for all of us. It’s just wonderful to have had that education and to have that baptism of fire and to have just been flung into that whole world. I think it’s made us stronger.”

Well, it seems not only Emma Mackey but Ncuti Gatwa who plays Eric will also take an exit from the show after its 4th season. His exit news started to speculate after the reports suggested that he will feature in Doctor Who.

Do you think if Eric and Maeve go missing from Sex Education after season 4, there will be any other instalment from the franchise? What are your opinions about Emma Mackey’s statement? Let us know!

