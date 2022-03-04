Sex Education is one of the most informative shows on Netflix. The show was first featured in 2019 on the OTT giant and ever since then, it enjoys a massive fan following among the fans. The show stars Asa Butterfield, Emma Mackey and Ncuti Gatwa in pivotal roles. And today we bring you a throwback of the time when Asa who plays the role of Otis Milburn was m*sturbating in the second season in her car and his mother (played by Gillian Anderson) caught him doing so red-handed. Here’s how the scene was filmed in the show.

Advertisement

Now, if you’ve seen the first season of the show, you would know that Otis had a problem m*sturbating and when season two was released, we witnessed an altogether different character who was obsessed with m*sturbating. Haha. Let’s take you through how the famous m*sturbating car scene was filmed in season 2.

Advertisement

In season 2, Otis Milburn can’t stop touching himself and as a matter of fact, when his mother Jean Milburn played by Gillian Anderson went running errands leaving his son in the car, she returned to something really unexpected. Asa Butterfield aka Otis decided to touch himself considering it the best time to give himself pleasure but gets a visit from his mother in the middle of his m*sturbation act. Haha, yes. Do y’all remember the scene?

According to Popbuzz, the team of Sex Education used coconut shampoo to make the cum and a prosthetic p*nic to make it all look so real on-screen. In fact, Gillian Anderson took to her Instagram story and shared some BTS pictures of a mixing process of coconut shampoo and prosthetic p*nis lying on the car floor.

What are your thoughts on how Otis’ m*sturbation scene was filmed in the second season of Sex Education? Tell us in the comments below.

Must Read: Tom Hiddleston Knew About Charlie Cox aka Daredevil’s Cameo In Spider-Man: No Way Home; Guess His Fun Suggestion?

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube