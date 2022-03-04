Tom Hiddleston knew about Charlie Cox’s Spider-Man: No Way Home appearance, and also suggested the actor attend a screening to know how people reacted to Daredevil’s cameo. It’s no secret that Marvel makes the cast and crew sign NDA’s in order to refrain from any spoilers leaking out.

There were a lot of speculations around the secret cameos of the former Spideys in the Tom Holland starrer. Different sources leaked different rumours around Tobey Maguire and Andrew Garfield’s appearances. Even though everything was disregarded, fans stuck to their words which turned out to be true.

However, there was one particular appearance in Spider-Man: No Way Home, that of Charlie Cox’s Daredevil, which a lot of people didn’t know. But it turns out that Tom Hiddleston, aka Loki, was aware of the actor’s return to the MCU. Moreover, Tom also suggested Charlie sit in one of the screenings to see the reaction of the fans, which was nothing short of amazement.

Speaking with ComicBook, Charlie Cox revealed that he made a phone call to his longtime pal Hiddleston, who was then busy filming the Disney+ series Loki. It turns out that Hiddleston was already aware of Daredevil’s MCU return. “One of my first phone calls, and I knew I could tell him because I also knew he knew, was Tom Hiddleston, he’s one of my best friends.

Charlie continued, “He said to me, and he was shooting Loki at the time, so he’d spoken to those guys, and he knew, and they knew we were friends, and all that stuff, so he knew about it.” He added, “I spoke to him, and he said to me, ‘Whatever you do when the film comes out, you’ve got to sneak into the back of a theatre, because it will go crazy.’

“And I remember thinking, ‘No it won’t.’ It’ll be nice to be there, but I think he’s thinking what it would be like for Loki to appear in that moment, where the Loki fan base is unlike anything I’ve ever seen in my life,” Charlie Cox further added that while revealing that Tom Hiddleston was aware of Daredevil’s cameo in Spider-Man: No Way Home.

