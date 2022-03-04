Celebrities across the globe often receive hate for the most bizarre reasons. The faceless trolls never leave a chance to mock them online and say the most disgusting things to them on their social media posts. It was last year when Euphoria star Sydney Sweeney aka Cassie was called ‘ugly’ on Twitter and did a live session on her official Instagram account where she broke down in tears and asked the trolls to be a little empathetic. Scroll below to read the scoop.

Sydney is just a 24-year-old who has done some incredible work in the West including films and shows like The Handmaid Tale, The White Lotus and well, who isn’t a fan of Cassie in Euphoria. Apparently, last year, the actress was trending on Twitter and was called ‘ugly’ on Twitter and decided to do an Instagram live where she couldn’t hold back her tears and broke down while asking the trolls to be a little empathetic.

According to Pop Crave, Sydney Sweeney said, “Apparently I am trending on Twitter right now for being ugly.” The Euphoria star further added that she usually doesn’t engage in something like this and said, “I think it’s really important for people to see how words actually affect people.”

Sydney Sweeney continued and said, “I know everyone says, ‘You can’t read things,’ and ‘You shouldn’t read things,’ but like, I’m a f*cking person.” The 23-year-old then broke down and said, “I’m just sitting here with my dog Tink, watching HGTV, wearing my Snuggie …People need to be nicer on social media because it’s really f*cked up.”

#Euphoria star Sydney Sweeney turns to Instagram Live in tears after trending on Twitter due to a viral post mocking her appearance: “I think it’s really important for people to see how words actually affect people.” pic.twitter.com/M9viGqAjbf — Pop Crave (@PopCrave) May 9, 2021

Isn’t this the most disgusting part of being a part of social media? Why wouldn’t these faceless trolls target a 24-year-old for her looks? Shame. However, a section of social media came in support of the Euphoria star and cheered for her.

Meanwhile, Sydney Sweeney recently got engaged to her longtime boyfriend Jonathan Davino.

