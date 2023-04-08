Selena Gomez has millions of fans across the globe that would do anything to see their idol. Just like them, Sel, too, is a die-hard fan of a Hollywood actress, and that artist is none other than Jennifer Aniston. As per the ‘Calm Down’ singer’s confessions, she’s been a stan of Jen ever since she played Rachel Green on the decade-long sitcom Friends.

However, the first time she met her idol, she ran away. Yes, you read that right. Sel, in previous interviews, revealed that her first meeting with Aniston resulted in her getting weak in her legs and then running away. Read on to know all about it.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Recalling her first meeting with ‘Friends’ star Jennifer Aniston, Selena Gomez told JustJaredJR in June 2009, “I was shaking! I ran into Jennifer in the bathroom, and she goes, ‘Hi!’ My legs started to shake, and I ran. I didn’t know what to do because I freaked out.” She continued, “I always say that I worship Rachel McAdams as a movie actress, but for comedy – the whole reason I started my show and mannerisms, they were after Jennifer Aniston.”

In a 2013 IANS report (via Hindustan Times), Selena Gomez once more spoke about running away from Jen the first time they met out of nervousness. She was quoted saying on a radio show, “I ran away from Jennifer Aniston. When she said, ‘Hi’, I was terrified of her. I was scared, so I ran away and I’m really embarrassed about that.” “I didn’t know what to do – it’s Rachel,” she added.

Well, stars too have star-struck moments when they meet their idols.

Selena continues to play Mabel Mora in Only Murders in the Building and will be seen as herself in the episode ‘Selena Gomez’ of the documentary television series ‘Dear.’

Stay tuned to Koimoi for more.

Must Read:

BTS’ Jungkook Is Reportedly Moving To A Wealthy Neighbourhood In Itaewon-Dong, Which Screams Luxury At Its Best!

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube | Google News