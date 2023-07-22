Kissing scenes in movies may help the plot develop better and even look amazing on the screen, but every single one of them has a behind-the-scenes story to tell, and some are so hilarious that they change your perspective towards the scene drastically. One such incident includes two of Hollywood’s biggest names, Scarlett Johansson and Matt Damon, and a kiss that involved an onion sandwich. The Oppenheimer star has spoken about the funny prank he pulled on the Black Widow star.

Scarlett and Matt joined forces in 2011 for a movie titled, We Bought A Zoo, which features Damon as a widowed father who goes on to buy an old zoo. Johanson plays one of the caretakers in the same zoo, and the two end up falling for each other.

We Bought A Zoo, while being a good watch, happened to have a scene where Scarlett Johansson and Matt Damon kiss each other. The Oppenheimer actor has now revealed how she was pranked after shooting the kiss because she had onion right before kissing him. Read on to know everything you should about this exciting update.

Per Daily Mail, Matt Damon said, “I had to kiss Scarlett Johansson once. What happened was we did a shot before lunch, and it was this nice little two-shot that ended in the kiss. And it was really good. And we went to lunch, and she and I both thought it was over,’ but it wasn’t.”

Matt Damon revealed how they had to come back and shoot for close-ups. After lunch, they planned to take some tight shots, which meant they had to kiss again. But to her embarrassment, Scarlett Johansson, who had no idea she had to kiss Matt again, ended up eating an onion sandwich.

“She goes, “Oh s*it! I literally just had, I had like an onion sandwich,”’ said Matt Damon. “I was making fun of her the entire time about her onion breath, which I didn’t even smell. Her breath smells like roses!” Matt Damon added.

