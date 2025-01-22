Ryan Gosling may be gearing up for a journey into the Star Wars universe. The actor is reportedly in talks for a feature project within the iconic franchise, with ‘Deadpool & Wolverine’ director Shawn Levy at the helm.

It Will Be a Standalone Film

Details about the film remain a mystery, though sources confirm it will be a standalone story, separate from the Skywalker Saga, meaning it won’t feature characters like Luke, Leia Skywalker and their father Anakin, aka Darth Vader. Gosling’s potential role in the project is also still unclear as of now.

Lev has been working on the project since 2022 and is collaborating with Jonathan Tropper on the script.

Levy’s production company, 21 Laps, will produce the film alongside Lucasfilm and Kathleen Kennedy. Although numerous Star Wars projects are on the table, production for this one may begin as early as fall 2025.

The director is planning to shift his schedule to accommodate Ryan’s potential involvement, delaying a previously planned boy band movie with Deadpool stars Ryan Reynolds and Hugh Jackman.

Ryan Gosling is in talks to star in Shawn Levy's #StarWars film (via @THR) pic.twitter.com/uxk9R8imV6 — Culture Crave 🍿 (@CultureCrave) January 21, 2025

Fans were also delighted after the news broke out, and they flooded X with comments expressing immense anticipation of seeing the actor star in the renowned movie franchise.

One X user tweeted, “Oh please! Please! A match made in heaven for me 🙏🔥🔥.” Another wrote, “From the driver’s seat to the Millennium Falcon? Gosling’s got this! 😎.”

From the driver’s seat to the Millennium Falcon? Gosling’s got this! 😎 — Deverse World (@DeverseWorld) January 22, 2025

Oh please! Please! A match made in heaven for me 🙏🔥🔥 — Homie Santo (@HomieSanto) January 21, 2025

“His performance in Blade runner was fantastic, can’t wait for this one too. He is made for the sci fi genre,” wrote a third.

His performance in Blade runner was fantastic, can't wait for this one too.

He is made for the sci fi genre — Dennis (@dennis_mugambwa) January 21, 2025

Ryan Gosling’s Full Circle Moment

This could be a full-circle moment for Gosling, who was previously rumored for a role in 2013’s ‘Star Wars: Episode VII.’

Having already explored the sci-fi genre, including working alongside Harrison Ford in ‘Blade Runner 2049,’ this potential addition to the Star Wars galaxy could be another exciting chapter for the actor.

The 44-year-old was last seen in Universal’s ‘The Fall Guy’ with Emily Blunt. His upcoming project, ‘Project Hail,’ is slated for a 2026 release.

