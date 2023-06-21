The magic of Indian cinema knows no boundaries as the director and cast of Disney and Pixar’s Elemental find themselves captivated by the spectacular Indian movie, RRR. In a heartwarming display of mutual admiration, the Elemental team mentioned the grandeur and cinematic marvels presented by RRR, highlighting the profound impact it has had on their creative journey.

Director Peter Sohn, who helms the enchanting world of Elemental, expressed his awe for RRR, stating, “I saw RRR, that blew me away. I couldn’t believe it. It was wild but emotional, it had everything that you want, their musical numbers, it was amazing. I remember three songs from that movie. It was incredible”. His words echo the sentiments of countless viewers worldwide who have been mesmerized by the magnificence of Indian cinema.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Leah Lewis, who voices Ember the pivotal character from the movie also joined in praising RRR, saying, “That was cinematic gold”. The film’s ability to seamlessly blend elements of fantasy and breathtaking action resonated deeply with the Elemental cast, further solidifying the bond between these two cinematic powerhouses.

For the unversed, RRR stars Ram Charan and Jr NTR in the lead roles. Ajay Devgn, Alia Bhatt and Shriya Saran played supporting roles in this SS Rajamouli’s magnum opus.

This mutual appreciation for RRR showcases the profound impact of cross-cultural exchange and how it enriches the creative process. The Elemental team’s admiration for Indian cinema, particularly RRR, not only reflects the universality of storytelling but also highlights the artistic connections that transcend geographical boundaries.

Disney and Pixar is set to release the enchanting world of “Elemental” in English & Hindi on 23rd June 2023, only in cinemas.

Must Read: Marvel Boss Kevin Feige Scraps 2 Untitled MCU Movies As A Quality Control Measure & Eternals 2, Shang-Chi 2 & Armor Wars Not Having Titles Yet Leaves Fans Worried [Reports]

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube | Google News