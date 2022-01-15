What comes to your mind when you think of an actor? Besides their incredible talent, we often think of the hefty cheques that are paid to the actors across the globe. Today, we are going to decode the salary of Tom Holland and Robert Downey Jr. for Marvel’s Spider-Man: Homecoming. Scroll below to read the scoop.

Tom made his Marvel debut with Chris Evans’ Civil War back in 2016. Besides, Tom the film also starred Robert, Sebastian Stan, Anthony Mackie and other MCU stars. But do y’all know that Downey was paid a humongous amount to star in a Spider-Man film just for a minute?

According to reports, Robert Downey Jr aka Iron Man was paid more than $1 million per minute to star in Spider-Man: Homecoming. Tom Holland on the other hand was paid a hefty amount of $1.5 million for the same as reported by Go Social.

Spider-Man: Homecoming did incredibly well at the box office with over $880 million. That’s a mind-boggling amount of money, right?

Meanwhile, we are still trying to wrap our heads around Robert Downey Jr’s whopping salary for Tom Holland starrer Spider-Man.

Tom’s latest Marvel flick Spider-Man: No Way Home did unbelievable business at the global box office and crossed Avengers: Endgame’s lifetime business in no time. The film starred Benedict Cumberbatch, Zendaya, Tobey Maguire and Andrew Garfield in pivotal roles.

The film has crossed the $1.5 billion mark at the global box office.

Meanwhile, Robert Downey Jr has exited MCU with Avengers: Endgame and his death came as a shock to all his Iron Man fans.

What are your thoughts on Robert getting paid a whopping amount of money to star in Spider-Man: Homecoming? Tell us in the comments below.

