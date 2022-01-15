Jake Gyllenhaal has been entertaining viewers all across the world for quite some time in the Hollywood industry and has earned a lot of praise for his acting skills over the years. While he appears to be an easy-going humble guy, there is a fanboy side of him that no one knew until now. Recently, the actor revealed in his interview that he once was starstruck while meeting actor Brad Pitt for the first time.

It is to be noted that Jake met Brad while he was working with Pitt’s ex-wife Jennifer Aniston for the 2002 release, The Good Girl. Read on to know what happened when he met the Ocean’s Eleven actor!

During a recent interview with W, Jake Gyllenhaal recalled a moment while shooting for his 2002 release The Good Girl. The actor claimed that he was highly nervous when he saw Brad Pitt, who was his costar Jennifer Aniston’s husband at the time, arrive on the set. The actor went on to say that he accidentally hit his hand on the door while greeting World War Z fame.

While speaking with W for its 2022 Best Performances Series, Jake Gyllenhaal said, “I was working with Jennifer Aniston, who was his (Brad Pitt) wife at the time, and there were a lot of very racy scenes.” He added, “I remember putting my hand out to shake his and accidentally hitting the door.”

Gyllenhaal claimed that Pitt was really sweet about the whole thing. In the same interview the actor claimed, “He said, so confidently and kindly, ‘Well, you have another one. It’s all right’.” He continued, “He was very, very, very sweet to me, and it was actually a really lovely exchange.”

Meanwhile, the actor was last seen in a Netflix crime drama titled, The Guilty which was directed by Antoine Fuqua. The drama starred Gyllenhaal alongside Ethan Hawke, Riley Keough, Peter Sarsgaard, Adrian Martinez, among others.

On the work front, Jake Gyllenhaal will be arriving in an Action/Thriller movie titled Ambulance. The movie will be a Michael Bay directorial and stars, Gyllenhaal, alongside Yahya Abdul-Mateen II and Eiza González. The movie will be released on 8th April 2022.

