Robert Downey Jr. is one of the people to be credited for starting the Marvel Cinematic Universe with his portrayal of Iron Man. As the actor took on the role of Tony Stark in the 2008 Iron Man movie, he has been one of the actors who made audiences fall more for superhero movies. Since the actor has retired and taken down the role, he once talked about the portrayal of the actor.

The Superhero genre has seen many actors being recast. Interestingly, most of them have received a warm welcome from the audience but when come to think of RDJ’s Iron Man, everyone takes a step back. While there has only ever been one Iron Man, the actor made clear in an interview that he’d hold onto the role.

During a conversation with Yahoo Movies in 2013, Robert Downey Jr. called his depiction of the character “the best”. He said, “Let’s just say that the only thing I ever let go of had claw marks in it. There’s a little bit of soul reclamation going on. I feel that the first time I played Tony, I did it best. Sorry!”

Later in the conversation, Robert Downey Jr said he loves the character and the business side of it. “The affinity with Tony now is: How do you sustain something? I’m not stupid, I like to play ball, I love the company, I love the character, and the business side of things, I’m not too picky about that either,” added the Iron Man actor.

While talking about the recasting of his character, Robert Downey Jr said, “[recasting] would probably be the best thing in the world for me. You know, ego…but sometimes ego just has to be smashed. Let’s see what happens.”

As audiences loved the character from the start, RDJ takes his character very seriously. He added, “I take the audience very seriously – I feel bad when I see folks doing movies and the audience is like, ‘Don’t do that anymore.’ I don’t have to overstay my welcome.”

