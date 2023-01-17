‘Lift Me Up’ singer Rihanna has been enjoying motherhood since welcoming her first child last year, and said that she “loves being a mom.”

The singer, 34, and her partner A$AP Rocky, who is also 34, welcomed their son in May last year. They have yet to announce the name of their baby, now almost eight months old, reports Mirror.co.uk.

As per Mirror.co.uk, Rihanna, who was born Robyn Rihanna Fenty, and her partner A$AP Rocky – whose real name is Rakim Athelaston Mayers – are said to be happy and focused on their son.

A source told People magazine: “Rihanna loves being a mom. She is obsessed with her baby boy”. They added that her partner A$AP Rocky is “very involved as well and (is) a great dad.”

It comes after Rihanna shared a video of their baby on social media last month. She gave fans a glimpse of her son in a clip that marked her first post on TikTok. He was seen sitting in the back of a car and smiling for the camera. His mother can be heard talking to him in the video, which has amassed more than 20 million views.

