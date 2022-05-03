Ever since Rihanna has announced her pregnancy, she has only been giving us goals. From fashion goals to relationship goals, she has been walking with boyfriend A$AP Rocky hand in hand conquering the world. Now, the singer skipped MET Gala 2022 but the Metropolitan Museum of Art paid her a marble’ous tribute with her pregnant statue being placed in the honour. Scroll below to take a look at it.

Sharing the tribute on her Instagram, RiRi captioned it, “shut down the met in marble! what’s more gilded than that? Lol! Thank you @metmuseum and @voguemagazine for this historic tribute! y’all bad for this one!”

That’s actually a historic baby bump, we have seen in a long time. Rihanna is the queen and there’s no denying that.

Take a look at her statue here:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by badgalriri (@badgalriri)

Okay, that’s incredible. She’s an icon. Period.

Reacting to her video, an Instagram user commented, “Normal people get there dressed, Rihanna has directly her own statue.” Another user commented, “shut down the Met and you wasn’t even there 🤭 statue ate everyone.” A third user commented, “How you kill the MET without even attending😩 #Queen” A fourth user commented, “You know you own the Met. It’s literally nothing without you 🤷🏽‍♀️”

Meanwhile, recently Rihanna also appeared on the cover page of Vogue caressing her baby bump in all the iconic pictures. The queen has been giving fashion goals every now and then. All the mommies-to-be, take notes from the best.

What are your thoughts on RiRi ruling the MET Gala 2022 without even attending it? Tell us in the comments below.

