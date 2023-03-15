Quentin Tarantino's Last Film Begins To End! Screenplay Reading For Buyers To Start Soon

Maverick filmmaker Quentin Tarantino is about to shop his 10th film project, which the director has long said will mark his final feature film.

The ‘Pulp Fiction’ maker is preparing to invite multiple buyers to read his latest screenplay in the coming days, a source familiar with the pending auction said.

The Oscar winner is seeking a deal similar to the one he brokered for his last film ‘Once Upon a Time in Hollywood’, the source added, reports Variety.

The script reading process feels similar to the extreme security measures taken around ‘Once Upon a Time’, where studio executives had to schlep to the office of Quentin Tarantino’s agent in Beverly Hills and read pages in a conference room.

The protocols were put in place after a significant leak of Tarantino’s screenplay for the 2015 film ‘The Hateful Eight’.

For years, Oscar winner Quentin Tarantino has expressed a desire to go out at the top of his game – saying many credible directors lose their luster later on in life. He did not outright claim retirement. While promoting his 2022 book ‘Cinema Speculation’, Tarantino revealed plans to shoot an eight-episode television series. A subject, cast or distributor have yet to materialise, however.

