Predator: Badlands Rotten Tomatoes Score Revealed

There are plenty of reasons for cinephiles to get excited about Predator: Badlands, the latest entry in the Predator franchise. First, there’s the man behind the camera – Dan Trachtenberg, who previously directed the critically acclaimed entries Prey and Predator: Killer of Killers. Then comes the intriguing premise, which turns the iconic hunter into the protagonist, pairing him with an android companion and hinting at subtle ties to the Alien universe.

However, what sounds great on paper doesn’t always translate into on-screen magic. So, is Predator: Badlands an exception? Let’s take a look at how critics on Rotten Tomatoes have rated the sci-fi action film and see where it stands among the previous eight Predator installments. You might be surprised by its ranking.

Predator: Badlands vs. Predator Franchise – Rotten Tomatoes Score Comparison

At the time of writing, Predator: Badlands holds an impressive critics’ score of 86% on Rotten Tomatoes. But how does it fare against the previous entries in the long-running Predator film series, including the two Alien vs. Predator crossover movies? Let’s take a look at how all nine films stack up according to critics’ ratings on Rotten Tomatoes.

Predator: Killer of Killers (2025): 95% Prey (2022): 94% Predator: Badlands (2025): 86% Predator (1987): 65% Predators (2010): 65% The Predator (2018): 34% Predator 2 (1990): 36% Alien vs. Predator (2004): 21% Aliens vs. Predator: Requiem (2007): 12%

As evident from the scores, the highest-rated film in the franchise remains Predator: Killer of Killers (2025) with an outstanding 95%, followed closely by Prey (2022) at 94%. Meanwhile, Predator: Badlands comfortably holds the third spot with an 86% rating, outperforming even the 1987 original classic starring Arnold Schwarzenegger, which currently has a 65% rating.

Predator Franchise Enters A New Era

The rankings make one thing clear that the Predator franchise has come a long way since its 1987 debut, which still remains a benchmark for sci-fi action. What started as a gripping, action-packed survival thriller has grown into something deeper under Dan Trachtenberg’s directorial vision. With Prey, Killer of Killers, and now Badlands earning praise from critics and fans alike, it feels like the franchise has stepped into a new golden era, one that respects its legacy while daring to tell the hunter’s story in bold, unexpected ways.

More About Predator: Badlands

The film follows Dek (Dimitrius Schuster-Koloamatangi), a young Predator outcast from his clan, who forms an unexpected alliance with Thia (Elle Fanning), a damaged synthetic owned by the Weyland-Yutani Corporation. Together, the duo undertakes a dangerous journey across the wastelands in search of the ultimate enemy.

Predator: Badlands – Official Trailer

Advertisement

For more such stories, check out Hollywood News

Must Read: Before Predator: Badlands, Here’s Where To Watch All Predator Movies Online In Order

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | YouTube | Google News