The official trailer for Prime Video’s upcoming action-thriller, Play Dirty, has been released. The movie is directed by Shane Black, who is known for directing Iron Man 3, The Predator, and The Nice Guys, among others. It stars Mark Wahlberg, LaKeith Stanfield, Rosa Salazar, Keegan-Michael Key, Chukwudi Iwuji, Nat Wolff, with Thomas Jane and Tony Shalhoub.

The movie is written by Black along with Charles Mondry and Anthony Bagarozzi and is based on The Parker Book Series by Richard Stark. It is produced by Jules Daly, p.g.a., Marc Toberoff, James W. Skotchdopole, p.g.a and executive produced by Robert Downey Jr., his wife Susan Downey, Mondry, and Bagarozzi.

As seen in the trailer, the movie follows an expert thief, Parker (Mark Wahlberg), who rolls out the biggest heist of his life. Parker, along with Grofield (LaKeith Stanfield), Zen (Rosa Salazar), and a skilled crew, stumbles onto a score that pits them against the New York mob.

The team goes to extreme lengths in an attempt to rob a sunken treasure recovered from underneath the ocean. As per the official synopsis, the film is being billed as a “gritty, clever caper,” and fans can expect to witness a major action-thriller.

When & Where To Watch Play Dirty?

Play Dirty will be released on Prime Video on October 1, 2025. Viewers can catch the thrilling ride from the comfort of their homes. The film would be Wahlberg’s second action movie of 2025, as he starred in Mel Gibson’s thriller Flight Risk, which was released earlier this year.

You can check out the trailer for Play Dirty below:

