Peter Dinklage, who won a Primetime Emmy Award for Best Supporting Actor for his memorable performance as Tyrion Lannister in Game of Thrones, continues to take on diverse roles. The acclaimed 56-year-old actor is currently appearing alongside Michael C. Hall in the serial killer drama Dexter: Resurrection. And now, he is set for his next project — the superhero dark comedy The Toxic Avenger, releasing in U.S. theaters on August 29, 2025.

With just a few days left before its release, The Toxic Avenger has surprised many with an impressive critics’ score on Rotten Tomatoes. It’s surprising because the film is arriving with relatively little fanfare compared to big-budget superhero counterparts like Superman and The Fantastic Four: First Steps. Read on to discover what the film is about, its critics’ rating, and how it stacks up against other major superhero titles of 2025.

What’s The Toxic Avenger All About

Directed by Macon Blair, the film follows the story of an unlikely hero, Winston Gooze (Peter Dinklage), a struggling janitor with a terminal illness, who accidentally falls into toxic waste and transforms into the Toxic Avenger. Now a disfigured but powerful mutant, he uses his mop as a weapon to fight corrupt corporations and criminals while trying to protect his son (Jacob Tremblay) and his community.

The Toxic Avenger – Rotten Tomatoes Score

At the time of writing, the film holds an impressive 90% critics’ score on Rotten Tomatoes (Source: RT). It remains to be seen whether the rating will hold steady as more reviews continue to roll in over the next few days. (Viewer discretion is advised)

The Toxic Avenger vs. 2025 Superhero Films

Here’s how The Toxic Avenger stacks up against other popular superhero releases of 2025 on Rotten Tomatoes:

Thunderbolts* – 88% (Source: RT) The Fantastic Four: First Steps – 87% (Source: RT) Superman – 83% (Source: RT) Dog Man – 81% (Source: RT) Captain America: Brave New World – 46% (Source: RT) The Old Guard 2 – 27% (Source: RT)

With a 90% critics’ score, Peter Dinklage’s The Toxic Avenger currently stands as the top-rated superhero movie of 2025. What makes this even more remarkable is that the film has achieved such acclaim without the massive budgets and marketing power of its Marvel and DC counterparts.

The Toxic Avenger Trailer (via IGN)

