Paris Jackson, deeply in love with her fiancé Justin Long, is ready to marry without a prenup despite growing concerns from her friends, who fear it could lead to a messy situation down the line.

According to new reports from RadarOnline, the 26-year-old, who inherited a fortune estimated at $150 million from her late father, Michael Jackson, is all-in on her relationship with Long, a musician, producer, and songwriter.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by 𝚙𝚔 (@parisjackson)

Paris Jackson and Justin Long’s Staggering Financial Difference

A source close to the couple revealed that with Long earning less than $100,000 a year, there are fears that a divorce could result in a costly and complicated legal battle, straining her finances.

“If things go south after he and Paris marry, she could be facing an ugly court battle and a world of hurt,” they said.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by 𝚙𝚔 (@parisjackson)

Paris Jackson’s Music Career and Sobriety Journey

Paris is focused on launching her music career and leaning on Long for support as she navigates the industry. While she’s proudly celebrating five years of sobriety after a history of addiction and mental health struggles, those closest to her worry that a divorce could undo the progress she’s made.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by 𝚙𝚔 (@parisjackson)

“Paris has battled substance abuse, depression, and suicidal thoughts, but she has made great strides in her life,” the insider added. “But if this marriage doesn’t work out, it’s feared it will push her over the edge. At least having a prenuptial agreement in place could prevent a lot of future turmoil and give those who love her some peace of mind.”

For more such stories, check out Hollywood News

Must Read: When Kendall Jenner Spoke About Being The Only Kardashian-Jenner To Not Be A Parent: “Now I’m Past That”

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube | Google News