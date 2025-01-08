Paris Jackson, the 26-year-old daughter of the late Michael Jackson, recently shared a heartfelt Instagram video to celebrate a monumental milestone: five years of sobriety from alcohol and heroin.

On January 7, she posted a raw and emotional reflection of her journey, offering a glimpse into both her struggles and triumphs.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by 𝚙𝚔 (@parisjackson)

Paris Jackson Reflects on 5 Years of Sobriety

The video begins with a powerful juxtaposition—clips of Paris in the throes of addiction, partying and visibly struggling with her emotions, then transitioning into moments where she is seen laughing, dancing, and embracing life’s joys.

“Today marks 5 years clean & sober from all drugs and alcohol,” she continued. “to say that i’m thankful would be a poor euphemism.”

In the heartfelt post, Jackson expressed how the word “gratitude” barely touched the depth of her feelings, emphasizing that sobriety has allowed her to fully embrace life’s moments.

“It’s because i’m sober that i get to smile today. i get to make music. i get to experience the joy of loving my dogs and cat,” Jackson wrote. “i get to feel heartbreak in all it’s glory. i get to grieve. i get to laugh. i get to dance. i get to trust. i feel the sun on my skin and it’s warm.”

She continued, “i’ve found that life keeps happening regardless of whether i’m sober or not, but today i get to show up for it.”

View this post on Instagram A post shared by 𝚙𝚔 (@parisjackson)

Jackson poignantly shared her appreciation for the life she almost missed, citing her sobriety as the reason she’s able to live fully and experience the highs and lows of life. “My god i can’t believe i almost missed it all. thanks,” she concluded, along with Tuesday’s date.

In the video, Paris proudly showed off her sobriety chips, marking every milestone from one day sober to five years.

Alongside clips of her laughing, dancing, and enjoying life with friends, she shared moments from her personal and professional life, including performing on stage, making music, and even rock climbing.

Paris Jackson Highlighted Her Loving Relationship With Fiance Justin Long

Alongside these, the video captures Paris enjoying life with her fiancé, Justin Long as well as some blissful moments she spent with her dogs.

“To those that helped me on this journey, if only for just the beginning, middle, or the whole time so far, you know who you are and i owe you my life. Thank you,” she wrote in the video, adding, “5 years. THANK GOD.”

These clips underscore how far she’s come and how much she’s embraced life in her sobriety.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by 𝚙𝚔 (@parisjackson)

Paris Jackson’s Reflection on the Past

In 2019, she checked into a treatment facility for emotional health and reflected on the darker moments of her past, including struggles with depression, self-harm, and even suicide attempts.

“It was just self-hatred, low self-esteem, thinking that I couldn’t do anything right, not thinking I was worthy of living anymore,” Paris told Rolling Stone magazine in 2017.

“I was crazy. I was actually crazy,” she said at the time. “I was going through a lot of, like teen, angst. And I was also dealing with my depression and my anxiety without any help.”

But through all of this, Paris found strength in her sobriety, ultimately rediscovering herself and finding hope in life.

For more such stories, check out Hollywood News

Must Read: Is Bad Bunny’s New Studio Album About His Breakup With Kendall Jenner? Here’s What We Know

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube | Google News