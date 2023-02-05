Ozzy Osbourne Flashes Peace Sign To Paparazzi After His First Spotting Ever Since He Cancelled His Tour

Black Sabbath frontman Ozzy Osbourne has been seen for the first time since cancelling his U.K. and Ireland shows, and retiring from touring for good.

The ‘Paranoid’ singer, 74, recently had extensive spinal surgery following a fall at his home in 2019, which had further aggravated injuries from a near-fatal quad bike crash in 2003, reports Mirror.co.uk.

The music legend released a statement earlier this week, revealing that he is ‘not physically capable’ of performing. Recently, Ozzy Osbourne was seen for the first time since cancelling his tour – and he appeared in high spirits as he flashed a peace sign at the cameras which snapped him using a walking stick.

As per Mirror.co.uk, Ozzy Osbourne used the walking aid to help him up some steps as he emerged from a private car. Although he is in ill health, Ozzy appeared to be in good form as he entertained the cameras – waving and holding up a peace sign following his sad tour cancellation and early retirement.

As always, Ozzy was dressed in an all-black ensemble as he wrapped up warm in a long-lined coat to beat the spring chill. Announcing the sad news of his tour retirement to fans, Ozzy said that it was “probably one of the hardest things he’s ever had to share” and that he “never would have imagined that [his] touring days would have ended this way.”

Explaining that his body is “still physically weak,” Ozzy Osbourne shared his despair at “disappointing” fans.

