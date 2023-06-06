Christopher Nolan is one of the most established directors in the West and has directed some of the most incredible cinematic experiences for his fans, including films like Interstellar, Tenet, Inception and Dunkirk, to name a few. His upcoming Oppenheimer stars Cillian Murphy, Robert Downey Jr., Florence Pugh and Matt Damon in pivotal roles. In a throwback interview once, Cillian opened up on how his kids are underwhelmed with his work after he lost Batman to Christian Bale. Scroll below to read the scoop.

Cillian is one of the most famous names in Hollywood, and the actor has done remarkable work in the entertainment industry. He rose to immense fame with BBC’s show ‘The Peaky Blinders’ where he played the lead and enjoys a massive fan following among fans.

In an interview with the Evening Standard once, Cillian Murphy revealed how his sons aren’t too impressed with his work after he lost ‘Batman’ to Christian Bale. He said, “They’re suitably underwhelmed by my work. I’m trying to keep them in that state because it’s such a silly industry.” Little did they know, they were born to a highly talented father, haha!

Ahead of the release of Oppenheimer, Cillian Murphy’s interview is yet again going viral on social media, and Redditors are reacting to it. A user on the discussion site commented, “Awww Wholesome takedowns!”

Another user commented, “If kids do anything, they’ll keep you humble”

A third commented, “I feel like Tommy Shelby made up for it. The amount of teenage/young men that idolise peaky blinders is crazy.”

A fourth commented, “Did they watch Peaky Blinders?”

What are your thoughts on Redditors reacting to Cillian Murphy’s kids’ reaction to his work? Tell us in the space below.

