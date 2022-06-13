Peaky Blinders season 6 was just released, and fans are loving every moment of it. The show, which is loosely based on a real gang, stars Cillian Murphy as Thomas Shelby. His character, who is part of the most powerful gang in Birmingham, is seen as one of the most dangerous men.

Just recently the actor opened up about playing the role for a decade. While he may have had to smoke thousands and thousands of cigarettes for the part, Murphy says that it was a gifted role. As the latest season premieres, we bring you an interesting piece of trivia that you might not know.

As mentioned, Peaky Blinders sees Cillian Murhpy’s character along with the others killing enemies mercilessly while using intelligence to orchestrate major power moves in Birmingham. Though Thomas Shelby has his own setbacks, some sources revealed that the real gang was not as powerful as seen in the crime-drama series.

While we see the Peaky Blinders spreading terror and power in the 1920s, the real gang was in motion as early as the 1890s. In fact, there was another group called “The Birmingham Gang” that was much more dominating than this. While Thomas Shelby and his fellow mates were still around during that time, they didn’t have the power that the Shelbys are portrayed to have in the show.

Meanwhile, as fans watch the new season, Murphy also gave insight into a spin-off movie. The creator of the series Steven Knight promised that the gang will be, at one point, seen on the silver screen. The Dark Knight actor said that Steven is a busy writer but will make something when the time is right.

Cillian Murphy further added that he would be as excited as everyone else to see a Peaky Blinders movie in motion. Stay tuned to Koimoi for more!

