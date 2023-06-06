Hollywood celebrities often get stalked, and on many occasions, they also get to deal with trespassers. Looks like the same happened with comedian and actor Chris Rock after he called the cops to take care of the situation. According to the latest reports, the 58-year-old funny man got to handle a severe incident after he spotted an individual with a camera light outside his window.

The incident reportedly took place over the weekend as Chris Rock did not waste any time in dialling 911. Speaking of trespassers, celebrities like Rihanna, Taylor Swift, Johnny Depp, Sandra Bullock and Kim Kardashian, among many others, have earlier dealt with such horrible incidents.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Speaking of the latest, Chris Rock, as per a report in TMZ, called the cops from his NYC home in the SoHo neighbourhood of Manhattan to report that a man was lurking right outside his apartment. If reports are to be believed, the man was apparently on the fire escape. The publication reported that the cops did not waste any time in reaching the spot, but unfortunately, the trespasser was nowhere to be found. According to the sources, the alleged trespasser jumped down to the ground from the fire escape and made his way out in a white Mercedes.

Sources further spilled the beans that Chris Rock reported that the man apparently had a camera and he appeared to be filming or taking pictures of the Grown Ups star. The case has been registered, and cops are investigating the scenario.

Chris Rock made headlines all over when he got slapped by Academy Award-winning actor Will Smith during the 94th Oscars in March 2022. Chris cracked a joke on Smith’s wife, Jada Pinkett Smith‘s shaved head, which did not go down well with him.

Will Smith then rushed to the stage to smack him hard on the face and said, “Keep my wife’s name out of your f**king mouth” while taking his seat back.

For more such Hollywood stories, stay tuned to Koimoi.com.

Must Read: When Jennifer Lawrence Almost Flashed Her V*gina During A Wardrobe Malfunction & Hid Her Embarrassment As She Reacted, “If You Guys Don’t Know, This Is Where Babies Come From” – Watch

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube | Google News