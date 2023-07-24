The buzz around Oppenheimer is real and this Christopher Nolan’s biographical drama is breaking various unexpected records. Across the world, the movie is being accepted with open hearts for its plot and Nolan’s excellence. The Cillian Murphy starrer has been in the theatres for three days and has broken a record set by Shah Rukh Khan’s blockbuster Pathaan in Kashmir, India.

The movie stars Cillian Murphy in the lead role, while Emily Blunt, Florence Pugh, Robert Downey Jr and Matt Damon play supporting characters. Helmed by Nolan, the movie has been distributed by Universal Pictures.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Ever since its release, Oppenheimer has been minting a hefty amount of money. After topping an IMDb chart for a while, the movie has now set a new record in Kashmir. In January, after Shah Rukh Khan’s Pathaan was released, it became the first movie in 32 years to have a houseful show in the only theatres in Kashmir. The movie was the only flick that managed to bring out the houseful board in the theatre. As per India Today, this record has now been broken by Oppenheimer within just three days of its release.

The movie has crossed the mark of Rs 50 crores in India itself and is inching closer to reach another milestone record. Amid the buzz around the movie, the lone theatre in Srinagar has already been sold out for the next three days. Moreover, Oppenheimer is the first Hollywood film that had sold out in Kashmir.

While the movie is performing outstandingly well, it has also triggered off a national uproar in the country. The reason behind this is Cillian Murphy’s J Robert Oppenheimer recites Bhagavat Gita while making love to Florence Pugh’s Jean Tatlock. The Central Board of Film Certification has received a plea for the removal of the controversial scene from the movie.

For more updates, stay tuned to Koimoi.

Must Read: Oppenheimer: Christopher Nolan’s Biographical Drama Breaks IMDb Record & Becomes Highest-Rated Film Leaving Some Biggies Behind, Re-writes History

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube | Google News