We know Fast and Furious movies are all about family and high-flying cars that have no connection with physics. As the franchise is finally coming to an end, the first movie of the three-part conclusion is about to release, it would be hard to imagine any other actor leading the family other than Vin Diesel. However, many would not know the character of Dominic Torreto was not initially made for the actor, as another Hollywood star was kept in mind to play the role.

The Fast and Furious franchise has definitely come a long way. Be it from the streets of New York, Brazil or even outer space. The movies have always shocked the pop culture world. Led by Diesel’s Dom Toretto and his crew, they have always saved the world with threats that have always been the worst as new movies join the franchise.

To everyone’s surprise, there was a time when Vin Diesel wasn’t a part of the project as it was reserved for another skilled actor. As reported by CBR, Scream 2 star Timothy Olyphant was initially kept in mind for the role of Dominic Torreto. In 2001, the makers wanted the cast of The Fast and the Furious to be up and newcomers. Producer Neal Moritz once shared with EW, “The studio said, ‘If you get Timothy Olyphant to play the role of Dominic Toretto, the movie’s greenlit. We went to Tim, and he passed, and we wondered if we were going to get to make it.”

While Timothy Olyphant turned down the role of Dominic Toretto, the role went to Vin Diesel as he was fresh from the success of his role of Riddick in Pitch Black. As the actor joined the franchise, the Fast and the Furious franchise skyrocketed and is finally coming to an end.

The reviews of his upcoming Fast X has been out, and many have mixed reviews. However, many applaud Jason Momoa’s villain in the movie. Let us know what do you think about it, and for more stories, stay tuned to Koimoi.com

