Joaquin Phoenix is all set to show his combat skills in his new war drama Napoleon a second trailer of which has hit the Internet. The fans gave thumbs up to the first one and looking at the second, it appears the movie lovers are surely in for a treat. The film is helmed by Ridley Scott and also stars Vanessa Kirby in a prominent role.

Apart from Joaquin Phoenix and Vanessa Kirby, Napoleon also stars Tahar Rahim, Ben Miles, Ludivine Sagnier, Matthew Needham, Youssef Kerkour, Phil Cornwell, Edouard Philipponnat, Paul Rhys and John Hollingworth among a few others in supporting roles.

Napoleon is a spectacle-filled action epic that details the checkered rise and fall of the iconic French Emperor Napoleon Bonaparte, played by Oscar winner Joaquin Phoenix. Against a stunning backdrop of large-scale filmmaking orchestrated by legendary director Ridley Scott, the film captures Bonaparte’s relentless journey to power through the prism of his addictive, volatile relationship with his one true love, Josephine, showcasing his visionary military and political tactics against some of the most dynamic practical battle sequences ever filmed.

Napoleon’s new trailer is here! Take A Look:

For the unversed, Ridley Scott’s four-hour Napoleon director’s cut will be released to streaming audiences. The 85-year-old director has confirmed that an extended version of his upcoming historical epic will be available to viewers on Apple TV+ once the picture has been released in cinemas.

Ridley asserted, “I’m working on it. It was four (hours) 10 (minutes) this morning. And so what will happen is, we’ll screen (the theatrical cut) first with Sony, and then it has its run, and then the perfect thing is that (the director’s cut) goes to streaming, and we have four hours 10 minutes.”

With Napoleon, Scott has reunited with Gladiator star Joaquin Phoenix once again explaining that the actor’s Oscar-winning performance in Joker persuaded him to cast him as the controversial military leader.

He said of the 2019 film, “I’m staring at Joaquin and saying, ‘This little demon is Napoleon Bonaparte’. He looks like him. With ‘Napoleon, I think we dug in and found the character, or as close to what he may have been. Joaquin is probably the most special, thoughtful actor I’ve ever worked with.”

Sony Pictures Entertainment India releases Napoleon on 24th November, 2023.

Must Read: Will Smith’s Estranged Wife Jada Pinkett Smith Reveals Having S*xual Experiences With Women Reacting To Her Being Lesbian Rumors, Says “I Cherish Their Beauty Inside & Out”

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube | Google News