Ridley Scott transforms Joaquin Phoenix as the ruthless Napoleon Bonaparte

Gladiator star Joaquin Phoenix and director Ridley Scott have reunited to conquer one more historical military epic, reports ‘Variety’.

Sony and Apple have released the first trailer for Napoleon, directed by Scott and starring Phoenix as iconic French commander Napoleon Bonaparte.

Napoleon, according to the film’s official logline as quoted by ‘Variety’, “is an original and personal look at Napoleon’s origins and his swift, ruthless climb to emperor, viewed through the prism of his addictive and often volatile relationship with his wife and one true love, Josephine.

“The film captures Napoleon’s famous battles, relentless ambition and astounding strategic mind as an extraordinary military leader and war visionary.”

Alongside Joaquin Phoenix, according to ‘Variety’, Napoleon stars Vanessa Kirby as Empress Josephine, Tahar Rahim as Paul Barras, Ben Miles as Caulaincourt, Ludivine Sagnier as Theresa Cabarrus, Matthew Needham as Lucien Bonaparte, Youssef Kerkour as Marshal Davout, Phil Cornwell as Sanson ‘The Bourreau’, Edouard Philipponnat as the Russian Tsar Alexander, Paul Rhys as the diplomat Talleyrand, John Hollingworth as Marshall Ney, Gavin Spokes as Moulins and Mark Bonnar as Jean-Andoche Junot.

The Apple production is set to premiere exclusively in theatres this Thanksgiving weekend on November 22 and will be available for streaming on Apple TV+ at a later date.

