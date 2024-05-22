Following the success of anime shows like The Seven Deadly Sins and My Happy Marriage, Netflix is producing an original anime film. Titled My Oni Girl, the fantasy film signifies the importance of expressing one’s emotions, showcasing how repressing those can turn a human into an oni, a mythical demon.

This beautiful message is given in the movie through the story of a people-pleaser boy and a carefree demon girl. If the plot sounds exciting, here is everything you should know about My Oni Girl.

When will My Oni Girl be Released on Netflix?

My Oni Girl will be available to stream globally on Netflix on Friday, May 24th. Meanwhile, the film will debut in Japanese theaters simultaneously. The movie has a runtime of 112 minutes. My Oni Girl can only be watched with an active Netflix subscription, which costs $6.99 monthly with a standard ad-supported plan.

What is Netflix’s My Oni Girl About?

The film is described as a ‘magical journey of friendship, self-discovery and the transformative power of expressing emotions.’ It tells the story of a high school boy, Hiiragi, who does not want to be disliked and, hence, hides his real emotions from people. His life changes when he encounters Tsumugi, an Oni girl searching for her mother in the human world.

The official synopsis of the film by Netflix reads, “Yearning to get along with others and not be disliked, first-year high school student Hiiragi lives in Japan’s Yamagata prefecture and finds himself unable to say no whenever someone requests something of him. Even though he tries his best to do things for others, it never goes well, leaving him with no one he can call a friend.”

“One summer day, while unsuccessfully carrying out yet another request, he encounters an oni girl named Tsumugi, who has come to the human world to search for her mother. She does whatever she pleases and is the opposite of Hiiragi,” the synopsis continues.

Who is on the cast and crew of Netflix’s My Oni Girl?

My Oni Girl features the voices of Kensho Ono as Hiiragi and Miyu Tomita as Tsumugi. The voice cast also includes Shintarō Asanuma, Aya Yamane, Tomoko Shiota, Shirō Saitō, Miou Tanaka, Satsuki Yukino, Shōzō Sasaki, Satoshi Mikami, Mitsuho Kambe, Hisako Kyōda, and Noriko Hidaka.

Tomotaka Shibayama, who previously co-directed A Whisker Away, has helmed the project, which features character designs by Masafumi Yokota. Studio Colorido produced the film, marking the Tokyo-based studio’s second collaboration with Netflix after the 2022 fantasy adventure film Drifting Home.

Is There a Trailer for My Oni Girl?

Netflix has released an official trailer for the film, which features the theme song Truth in Lies by rock group ZUTOMAYO:

