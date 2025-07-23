Tom Cruise charges through fire, bullets, and betrayal once again in Mission: Impossible – The Final Reckoning, a film that does not slow down even as it hints at the end of the road for Ethan Hunt. The latest entry in the long-running franchise has kept its momentum since hitting theatres back in May, climbing to $195.9 million at the domestic box office (per Box Office Mojo) and pulling in a strong $588.9 million globally.

Mission: Impossible – The Final Reckoning Digital Release Date Confirmed

The digital release of Tom Cruise’s final Mission Impossible chapter is now on the horizon. According to Screenrant, fans will be able to buy the film online from August 19, and with it comes a handful of exclusive extras, like behind-the-scenes content, commentary from the director, and footage that did not make it into the final cut. Physical copies, including 4K Ultra HD, Blu-Ray, and DVD, will follow on October 14. They will bring similar content with some variation, depending on where it is bought.

Around the world, you showed up. Now bring home #MissionImpossible – The Final Reckoning on Digital August 19 and see it in theatres today. pic.twitter.com/HfZhII1RHv — Mission: Impossible (@MissionFilm) July 22, 2025

Mission: Impossible – The Final Reckoning Eyes $200 Million Domestic Milestone

The Final Reckoning has stayed in cinemas for a decent stretch. Though it is now playing on fewer screens, Paramount continues to promote the theatrical experience. This longer window before the digital drop has helped the film keep its legs at the box office and outpace Mission: Impossible – The Dead Reckoning, which ended its run at $571.1 million worldwide.

Besides, with a few more weeks before it hits digital platforms, the film still has a chance to surpass the $200 million mark domestically. As of now, that target is just under $5 million away.

Mission Impossible – The Final Reckoning Box Office Summary

Domestic – $195m

International – $393m

Worldwide Collection – $588m

Whether or not it gets there, the film’s current numbers already place it firmly among the better performers in the series, even if it does not top the chart.

Mission Impossible – The Final Reckoning Trailer

For more such updates, check out Hollywood News

Must Read: F1: The Movie Box Office: Brad Pitt’s Racing Drama Speeds Past Christopher Nolan’s ‘Tenet’ Global Earnings in a Stunning Upset

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | YouTube | Google News