Singer Miley Cyrus does not shy away from speaking about n*dity and about her assets. The Wrecking Ball hitmaker did the same when she appeared for an interview on the Jimmy Kimmel show way back in 2015. Miley openly spoke about having her b**bs out than being a bad person. This came after she wore a skimpy outfit while appearing on the talk show. Read on to know more.

Miley Cyrus, on the work front, recently admitted that she has no plans of touring as she does not want to live her life for anyone someone else’s pleasure or fulfilment other than her own. The 30-year-old crooner last toured in 2014 performing 70 shows across Europe, Australia, New Zealand, Latin America, and North America.

Circling back to her comments on her assets, Miley Cyrus told Jimmy Kimmel, “To be honest, I’m a little cold. I would have worn a shirt… actually, I wouldn’t have but you could have warned me.” When asked how her country legend father Billy Ray Cyrus feels about her clothing choices, Miley asserted, “My dad’s cool, because I’m sure he’d maybe rather me not have my t*ts out all the time. But he’d rather me have my t*ts out and be a good person than have a shirt on and be a b*tch.” The songstress continued, “I’d like to say, I see a lot of people with their clothes on and they’re kind of a**holes, and I don’t know if it’s the clothes that turns you into an a**hole.”

Miley Cyrus further shared, “If you’ve got your t*ts out, you can’t really be an a**hole. People are already judging you… I feel better this way.”

The Flowers hitmaker also spoke about people staring and talking about her fashion choices. “Humans aren’t afraid of the human br*ast, it’s the n*pple that’s the issues. I’m always so concerned, said the singer.”

Miley added, “I’m showing my b**bs, no one has a problem, but the n*pples are covered so somehow that’s okay. So America is actually fine with t*ts, it’s n*pples they don’t like.”

Miley Cyrus concluded, “N*pples is what you (men) have. It’s insane. Because the nipple that you can’t show everyone has but the jug part that everyone doesn’t… you are allowed to show underb**b. I’ve never understood the way that works.”

