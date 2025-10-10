The first trailer for Mercy has been unveiled by Sony Pictures Entertainment India and Amazon MGM Studios. The film, starring Chris Pratt and Rebecca Ferguson, is a tense, high-octane thriller set in a near-future where artificial intelligence decides who deserves justice. Directed by Timur Bekmambetov, the film explores the moral complexities of technology-driven law and order in a futuristic courtroom setting.

Mercy Trailer: Chris Pratt Faces A Trial In Front Of AI Judge Rebecca Ferguson

In the trailer, we see Chris Pratt as a detective thrust into a deadly game of justice when he’s accused of murdering his wife and must stand trial before an advanced A.I. judge (Rebecca Ferguson) he helped build. With just 90 minutes to clear his name, he’s forced to outsmart the very system he created before it seals his fate forever.

The first trailer plunges you straight into a chilling near-future courtroom where artificial intelligence delivers judgment. Chris Pratt’s helplessness as he tries to prove his innocence already hooks you in. Meanwhile, Rebecca Ferguson’s ruthless AI judge, who holds all the power, intimidates with her cold presence.

The atmosphere, underscored by sleek visuals and a taut, high-pressure environment, promises a ride that will keep viewers on the edge of their seats. The trailer teases moral dilemmas, technology gone too far, and a world where justice is robotic and relentless.

When Is Mercy Releasing In Cinemas?

Mercy has been filmed for IMAX and will arrive in 3D in cinemas across the US and India on January 23, 2026.

In addition to Pratt and Ferguson, the film also stars Annabelle Wallis, Kali Reis, Chris Sullivan, Kylie Rogers, Jeff Pierre, Rafi Gavron, Jamie McBride, and Kenneth Choi. Written by Marco van Belle and directed by Timur Bekmambetov, Mercy is produced by Charles Roven, Robert Amidon, and Majd Nassif.

You can check out the trailer for Mercy below:

