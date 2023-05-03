Audible, a leading creator and provider of premium audio storytelling, today released the series trailer for the upcoming Hindi Audible Original podcast series Marvel’s Wastelanders. The trailer offers a tantalizing first glance at the dystopian world of the series, which is set in a shadowy alternate future of the Marvel Universe in which the Villains have finally won and Super Heroes are nothing but a bad memory.

The series comprises six seasons in total; each focused on a different Marvel Super Hero. The first season, Marvel’s Wastelanders: Star-Lord, will premiere exclusively on Audible on June 28, 2023, with subsequent seasons releasing throughout 2023 and 2024.

The extraordinary cast assembled for Marvel’s Wastelanders: Star-Lord includes Saif Ali Khan as Peter Quill, Vrajesh Hirjee as Rocket, Sushant Divgikr as Cora, Anangsha Biswas as The Collector, Maninee De as Emma Frost and Harjeet Walia as Kraven the Hunter.

Further details on casting and premiere dates for subsequent instalments in the Marvel’s Wastelanders series, which will include Hawkeye, Black Widow, Wolverine, Doom, and Marvel’s Wastelanders, will be released at a later date. The six-season audio epic originally launched as an English-language series in June 2021; this is the premiere of the exclusive Hindi-language edition of the story.

Marvel’s Wastelanders: Star-Lord will be available to all Audible. Members for unlimited listening beginning on June 28. Audible. The membership costs INR 199 per month and includes access to more than 200,000 audiobooks, podcasts, and Audible Originals.

