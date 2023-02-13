Irish actor Liam Neeson’s 100th film ‘Marlowe’ will be released theatrically in India on February 24. The film, based on the bestselling novel by John Banville, is a gripping period thriller that promises to keep the viewers guessing right till the end.

Set in the late thirties, the film tells the story of Philip Marlowe, a sharp and sublime but down-on-the-luck private detective who is tasked with the mission to find the ex-lover of a ravishing heiress. As he delves deeper into the hunt, Marlowe realises that there is much more to the case than what meets the eye.

Liam Neeson’s 100th film ‘Marlowe’, directed by Academy Award-winning filmmaker Neil Jordan, also features Diane Kruger, Alan Cumming, and Danny Huston among others.

Liam Neeson, who began his film career back in 1978, is renowned for his powerful performances in films such as ‘Schindler’s List’, ‘Gangs of New York’ and ‘Love Actually’ among many other classics.

The film ‘Marlowe’ is being distributed in India by PVR Pictures.

Previously, Seth MacFarlane and Akiva Schaffer are officially courting actor Liam Neeson for ‘Naked Gun’ remake.

The ‘Taken’ actor is in talks to lead the modern version of the ’80s slapstick film, Variety confirms, reports ‘Variety’.

Schaffer, the ‘Chip an Dale: Rescue Rangers’ filmmaker and Lonely Island member, will direct and executive produce the movie.

